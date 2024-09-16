Deion Sanders and Buffs fight off "disrespect" going into Big 12 opener
Colorado football has been a whirlwind of highs and lows under head coach Deion Sanders. Following a disappointing 28-10 loss to Nebraska, the Buffaloes faced heavy criticism. But Sanders, along with his team, knew that the only remedy was hard work and resilience.
The team’s primary objective going into their next game was clear: protect their star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. The offensive line stepped up, allowing only one sack as Shedeur completed 36 of 49 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. The improved protection was critical to Colorado’s offensive revival, as they also managed to establish a solid running game, averaging nearly six yards per carry, led by freshman standout Micah Welch.
Coach Prime expressed pride in his team's response to adversity, noting their improvement across various phases of the game. "We're improving in many phases of the game, which will ultimately give us a better opportunity to win," Sanders told 247Sports' Carl Reed. "I'm extremely proud of how our young men responded to adversity."
One of the most outstanding performances came from Travis Hunter, who was everywhere on the field. Hunter caught 13 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing defensively with five tackles, an interception with a 38-yard return, and a pass breakup. He played a staggering 123 of 138 snaps, a workload that left even Hunter acknowledging his fatigue. “That’s probably the first time I did that,” Hunter said, reflecting on his near-constant presence on the field. His historic stat line is believed to be unprecedented in modern college football history.
Hunter’s contributions helped set a new Colorado record with his fourth straight 100-yard receiving game. He now boasts 87 receptions, 1,063 yards, and 10 touchdowns at Colorado. Coach Prime called Hunter “phenomenal,” while Shedeur Sanders praised Hunter’s limitless potential, noting that there’s “no ceiling” on his abilities.
Shedeur Sanders also had a memorable performance, reaching significant career milestones. In his 40th career start, he surpassed 11,000 career passing yards and 4,000 yards at Colorado. His 310-yard, four-touchdown performance marked his seventh 300-yard game at Colorado and his sixth game with four touchdowns.
The Buffaloes’ defense also delivered, forcing four turnovers, including interceptions by Hunter and Preston Hodge, and recovering fumbles forced by LaVonta Bentley and B.J. Green. These critical stops allowed Colorado to build a commanding 28-3 lead by the third quarter.
Tensions ran high between Colorado and Colorado State leading up to the game, fueled by inflammatory comments from CSU players. Deion Sanders made it clear that his team took the remarks personally, motivating them to play with extra intensity. Sanders criticized CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s taunting of Hunter during the game, calling the behavior “stupid” and emphasizing that such disrespect was uncalled for.
CBS announcers questioned Coach Prime's end of game play calling vs. Colorado State
The matchup drew significant attention, packing a record crowd of 40,099 into CSU’s Canvas Stadium, marking the first sellout in its history. For Coach Prime and the Buffaloes, the game was more than just a win; it was a statement of resilience, unity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.