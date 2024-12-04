Deion Sanders and Buffs put together one of the Big 12's best recruiting classes
When Deion Sanders arrived at the University of Colorado, he brought with him a vision to revitalize a struggling football program. Central to his strategy was leveraging the transfer portal and having a premier quarterback already in place with his son, Shedeur Sanders. With Shedeur now poised to be a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Coach Prime’s focus has shifted toward assembling an elite recruiting class that could secure Colorado’s future dominance on the field.
What sets Sanders apart is his ability to recruit top talent from football powerhouse states like Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Sanders’ personal connection to these regions—where he either played or made his mark in college and professional football—gives him a unique edge in identifying and attracting elite prospects. Texas, in particular, holds special significance given Sanders’ roots and deep ties to the state. His recruiting efforts demonstrate a clear understanding of the talent-rich landscapes and a knack for convincing players to commit to Boulder.
Coach Prime’s recruiting success has already made waves. Of the 14 recruits signed on National Signing Day, nine hail from the nation’s most competitive high school football states. Among these recruits is Julian “Juju” Lewis, the No. 2 overall prospect and a five-star quarterback from Georgia, who is set to become the future face of the program. Other standouts include four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith from Alabama, defensive end London Merritt from IMG Academy, and wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. from Houston, Texas. Sanders isn’t just focused on out-of-state talent; he’s also locking down top players from Colorado, such as tight end Zayne Desouza, reversing a trend of local stars leaving for more established programs.
The message from Boulder is clear that players who choose Colorado will not only win but also develop into NFL-caliber athletes. Unlike traditional powerhouses like Alabama and Ohio State, where recruits often face a waiting game, Coach Prime promises immediate opportunities for those who prove themselves capable. Freshmen like Jordan Seaton, Drelon Miller, Isaiah Hardge, and Micah Welch exemplify this philosophy, showing that talent—not seniority—earns playing time.
Deion Sanders' bright future starts with one of the best teams in Colorado history
While Colorado’s incoming class may not be the largest, it could rival the legendary 1987 class that propelled the program to a National Championship in 1990. With Lewis and other elite recruits leading the charge, the Buffaloes may soon rewrite their history and contend for another national title.