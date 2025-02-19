Deion Sanders and Colorado add Domata Peko as defensive line coach, per report
Deion Sanders continues to build his coaching staff with former NFL talent, as Colorado is reportedly hiring former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko as its new defensive line coach, per reports. Peko, who was seen at practice in Boulder on Tuesday, replaces Damione Lewis, who recently left to join Miami’s staff.
Peko spent the 2024 season as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys and has ties to Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who worked with the Bengals for a decade before joining Sanders. A Michigan State alum, Peko was drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft and played ten seasons with Cincinnati before finishing his career with the Broncos, Ravens, and Cardinals. Over his 15-year NFL career, he recorded 616 tackles and 47 tackles for loss.
Colorado’s defensive line will benefit from Peko’s experience, as well as the continued presence of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, who served as a senior quality control analyst last season. Sapp is one of three Hall of Famers on Sanders’ staff, along with Sanders himself and newly hired running backs coach Marshall Faulk.
Under Sanders, Colorado has made significant strides, finishing 9-4 in 2024 while ranking 11th nationally with 39 sacks. With the addition of Peko and continued defensive improvements, the Buffaloes will look to build on their success when they open the 2025 season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 30.