Deion Sanders and Colorado add USF transfer safety Tawfiq Byard
Colorado Buffaloes continue to add depth to their defense with the addition of former South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard.
Byard announced his commitment to Colorado on Tuesday, following a standout sophomore season with the Bulls. He has three years of eligibility remaining, making him a valuable long-term asset for head coach Deion Sanders' squad.
Byard’s 2024 season at South Florida showcased his potential as a dynamic playmaker. He recorded 54 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. His ability to contribute both in coverage and as a pass rusher adds versatility to Colorado’s secondary. Byard’s recruitment saw him visiting several high-profile programs, including Virginia Tech, LSU, and Vanderbilt, before he ultimately decided to join the Buffaloes.
His commitment is timely for Colorado, as starting safeties Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders are expected to declare for the NFL Draft. Byard’s arrival ensures the Buffaloes maintain a strong presence at the safety position, complementing younger players developing within the program.
Byard comes from a football-rich family. His brother, Kevin Byard, is a two-time NFL All-Pro and currently plays for the Chicago Bears. Another brother, Muazz Byard, is a defensive back at Middle Tennessee State. Tawfiq’s football pedigree, combined with his strong academic standing—he was named to the Athletics Honor Roll in Spring 2024—makes him a well-rounded addition to Colorado’s roster.
As Coach Prime continues to reshape the Buffaloes, Byard’s commitment signals Colorado’s growing appeal to top transfer talent. His experience and family background in the sport suggest he could play a crucial role in the Buffaloes' defensive scheme for years to come.