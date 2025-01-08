Deion Sanders and Colorado adds Texas State defensive lineman Tavian Coleman
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders continues to reshape the Buffaloes’ defense through the transfer portal, with the latest addition being Texas State defensive lineman Tavian Coleman. Coleman announced his commitment to Colorado, bringing valuable experience and playmaking ability to Boulder for his final year of eligibility.
A former three-star recruit out of Humble, Texas, Coleman originally entered the college football scene in 2021. His journey has taken him from Utah State to Texas State, where he became a key figure on the defensive line. Across three seasons of college football, Coleman has accumulated 79 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and seven sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.
Coleman’s 2023 campaign at Texas State marked a career-best season. He started all 13 games at defensive tackle, recording 27 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks. He also contributed two blocked kicks and a fumble recovery, demonstrating his versatility on the field. His standout performances included a dominant outing in Texas State’s season-opening win over Baylor, where he notched four tackles, two TFLs, and a sack.
Before transferring to Texas State, Coleman spent the 2022 season at Utah State, where he appeared in all 13 games and earned four starts. During his time with the Aggies, he recorded 26 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and a sack while also blocking an extra point.
Coleman’s arrival at Colorado addresses a critical need for defensive line depth as the Buffaloes look to strengthen their front seven. With one year of eligibility left, he brings proven production and leadership to a unit that will be crucial to Colorado’s success in the upcoming season. Under Sanders’ guidance, Coleman’s experience and disruptive playstyle could make him a valuable asset in Colorado’s defensive resurgence.