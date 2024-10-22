Deion Sanders and Colorado appreciate late games for one reason
Deion Sanders discussed the challenges and opportunities that come with playing late-night games. At his weekly press conference ahead of the Buffaloes' upcoming matchup against Cincinnati, which is scheduled for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, Sanders addressed the mixed feelings surrounding such late starts. "We don't like it, but we do love it," Sanders said, acknowledging the inconvenience of playing late while also embracing the exposure it brings.
"You don't like it because of the time. But you love it because we're chosen to be on television once again." He proudly noted that this will be the eighth consecutive week that Colorado has been featured on national television, a testament to the team's growing profile. Sanders added, "We're not going to turn our nose up at national television."
Sanders also emphasized the importance of adjusting to these late games as part of the team's preparation. This includes making slight changes to sleep habits and practice schedules to ensure the players are well-rested and ready for the late kickoff. However, Sanders was clear that these adjustments are manageable and worth the effort. Being a frequently televised team has provided Colorado with significant national attention, which has helped elevate the program in Sanders' first year as head coach.
As Colorado enters the final stretch of the regular season, the team is on the verge of achieving a major milestone—becoming bowl eligible for the first time in four years. With only one more win needed to secure that status, the Buffaloes are keenly aware of the significance of each remaining game. The exposure from being featured on national television, despite the late start times, plays a role in fueling the team's motivation as they look to close out the season on a high note.