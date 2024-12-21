Deion Sanders and Colorado brought in massive TV audiences in 2024
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have transformed college football into must-see TV, captivating audiences week after week during the 2024 season. In a year defined by marquee matchups and compelling narratives, Colorado stood out as the top television draw in the sport, with every game surpassing two million viewers.
The Nov. 23 showdown against Kansas on FOX exemplified their drawing power, pulling in 6.22 million viewers—making it the most-watched Big 12 regular season game. The Big 12 championship game between Arizona State and Iowa State was slightly ahead with 6.9 million viewers. Under the primetime lights, the Buffaloes thrived, with half of their games kicking off at 7 p.m. eastern time or later, cementing their status as appointment viewing on Saturday nights.
At the heart of Colorado’s meteoric rise is the undeniable star power of head coach Deion Sanders, who has not only revitalized the program but turned it into a national spectacle. Sanders’ magnetic personality and coaching acumen have brought unprecedented attention to Boulder, but it’s the talent on the field that keeps fans coming back. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime’s son, has continued to impress with his poise and skill, while two-way phenom Travis Hunter has electrified audiences with game-changing plays on both offense and defense. Hunter’s Heisman-winning campaign was a storyline fans eagerly follow each week.
Here's a look at Colorado's regular season ratings, according to Nielsen via Sports Media Watch.
Date
Opponent/Rating
Kickoff (ET)
TV Network
Nov. 23
at Kansas- 6.22M
3:30 p.m.
FOX
Sept. 7
at Nebraska- 5.67M
7:30 p.m.
NBC
Aug. 29
NDST- 4.76M
8 p.m.
ESPN
Sept. 28
at UCF- 4.17M
4:20 p.m.
FOX
Nov. 16
Utah- 4.0M
Noon
FOX
Nov. 9
at Texas Tech- 3.68M
4 p.m.
FOX
Sept. 21
Baylor- 3.64M
8 p.m.
FOX
Nov. 29
Oklahoma State- 3.31M
Noon
ABC
Oct. 12
Kansas State- 3.26M
10:25 p.m.
ESPN
Sept. 14
at Colorado State- 3.25M
7 p.m.
CBS
Oct. 26
Cincinnati- 2.34M
10:15 p.m.
ESPN
Oct. 19
at Arizona- 2.02M
4 p.m.
FOX
The Buffaloes’ national appeal is reflected in their historic broadcasting slate. For the first time in program history, Colorado appeared on all four major networks—ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX—without a single game relegated to a streaming-only platform. This widespread exposure has helped drive Colorado’s average viewership to a staggering 3.86 million per game, the highest of any team in the western United States.
Colorado’s high-profile matchups against Big 12 foes consistently delivered ratings gold, with their games often outperforming more established programs. This visibility not only elevated Colorado’s brand but also bolstered the conference’s overall viewership numbers, demonstrating the influence of Sanders and his team.
Beyond the field, the Buffaloes’ season has become a cultural phenomenon, with Sanders’ larger-than-life presence resonating far beyond the confines of college football. His candid interviews, viral locker room speeches, and commitment to player development have turned Colorado into a program that transcends sports. Fans tune in not just for the games but for the experience—the swagger, the storylines, and the possibility of witnessing history unfold in real-time.
As the 2024 season comes to a close, one thing is clear—Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes aren’t just winning on the field; they’re winning the battle for America’s attention. And as long as Coach Prime is in Boulder, the Buffaloes will remain must-see TV.
No. 23 Colorado faces No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC).