Deion Sanders and Colorado continue to be Crown Jewel of Big 12 viewership
Colorado football stands on top of the mountain of Big 12 viewership this season, thanks to the magnetic presence of Deion Sanders and his talented squad. Through the first eight weeks, the Buffaloes have averaged a staggering 3.82 million viewers per week, outpacing every other team in the conference, according to Nielsen ratings. This impressive number accounts for nearly one-fourth of the Big12’s total viewership, underscoring Colorado’s status as a must-watch program in college football. It's one of the reasons why the University of Colorado received a $2.5 million signing bonus from Big 12.
To put the numbers in perspective, the next most-watched Big 12 team, Kansas State, has drawn 1.59 million viewers per game—still a strong figure, but far from Colorado’s mark. Even as the Buffs' viewership has sharply dipped from last year, “The Prime Effect” keeps audiences coming back, proving that Colorado football is a national draw no matter the opponent.
This gap in viewership reflects how Sanders and the Buffs have captured the nation’s attention. Colorado has averaged 830,000 more viewers than 11th-ranked BYU, which boasts a dedicated fanbase and an undefeated record. Despite BYU’s strong start and its unique international following, it’s Colorado that continues to dominate the ratings.
The impact of Colorado's viewership extends beyond just boosting Big 12 totals. When Cincinnati, the least-watched team in the league, faces the Buffaloes at Folsom Field on Saturday night, the ratings are expected to rise, as ESPN will broadcast the game nationally at 10:15 p.m. ET. The matchup is yet another chance for Sanders and his players to showcase their skills and allure a prime-time audience, further lifting Big 12 ratings.
Through Sanders' leadership and the team’s captivating performances, Colorado football has reshaped the Big 12's media landscape, setting a high bar for viewership and turning each game into a spectacle that fans won’t want to miss. As the season continues, it’s clear that "The Prime Effect" is here to stay, solidifying the Buffs' position as college football’s biggest attraction in 2024.