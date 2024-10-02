Deion Sanders and Colorado draw another huge TV audience for UCF upset
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes remain a major draw as the college football season reaches its midway point.
The Buffs' 48-21 upset victory over UCF garnered an impressive 4.08 million viewers on FOX, raising their season audience total to 22.02 million viewers. This continues the trend of high viewership for Colorado games, with their Week 2 matchup against Nebraska drawing 6.3 million viewers, the largest audience for a Big Ten Saturday Night game on NBC since the series began in 2023.
The Buffs have been prominently featured across major networks this season, airing on three of the four major national networks. They are scheduled to face Oklahoma State on Black Friday, a game that will be broadcast on ABC. The national spotlight has been consistent for Colorado, with every game of the season being aired on national television.
Following a bye, Sanders and the Buffs will return to action in Week 7, taking on Kansas State at Folsom Field. That game will air on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for Saturday, October 12, at 10:15 p.m. ET. With Sanders at the helm and his team continuing to pull in large viewership numbers, Colorado football remains a must-watch event for fans across the country. The combination of Coach Prime’s star power and the Buffs’ strong performances has kept Colorado in the national spotlight, making them one of the most exciting teams to follow this season.