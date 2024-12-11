Deion Sanders and Colorado expected to land former Alabama five-star DL Jaheim Oatis
Deion Sanders continues to make waves in college football recruiting, with Colorado projected to land Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis via the transfer portal. The prediction, made by 247Sports’ national writer Chris Hummer, signals a potential boost to Colorado's defensive unit. If Oatis commits, his addition would represent yet another example of Sanders’ ability to attract top-tier talent to Boulder.
Oatis, a towering presence at 6'5" and 320 pounds, has spent the last three seasons with Alabama. A former five-star recruit, he was ranked as the No. 2 player in Mississippi and the 10th-ranked defensive tackle nationally. He was also a four-star recruit across other major outlets and placed 37th on the ESPN300. His pedigree as one of the top defensive linemen in his recruiting class makes him a coveted addition for any program.
During his time with the Crimson Tide, Oatis appeared in 29 games, compiling 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five pass breakups. His performance in 2024, though limited due to injuries, demonstrated his potential when healthy. In the season opener against Western Kentucky, he recorded two tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a pass breakup, showcasing his ability to disrupt offenses from the interior. Now back to full strength, Oatis is poised to make a significant impact wherever he lands.
Colorado’s interest in Oatis aligns with Sanders’ ongoing efforts to build a competitive roster capable of contending in the Big 12 and beyond. Oatis’ visit to Boulder this weekend signals mutual interest, and a commitment could solidify Colorado’s defensive line as one of the most formidable in college football. His size, strength, and experience in a top-tier program like Alabama would be invaluable to the Buffaloes, who are looking to continue their rise under Sanders’ leadership.
If Oatis joins Colorado, his transfer would further validate Sanders’ reputation as a transformative recruiter and continue to bolster the Buffs’ pursuit of sustained success on the national stage.