Deion Sanders and Colorado get help on Big 12 championship path
As the Colorado Buffaloes navigate their return to the Big 12, the possibility of making the championship game remains alive, thanks to a series of surprising outcomes in the league during Week 10.
With one top Big 12 team suffering their first loss of the season and another unexpected upset, scenarios that seemed implausible during the Buffaloes’ bye week have materialized in their favor. Texas Tech narrowly defeated Iowa State 23-22 on a rainy day in Ames, marking their first win over a ranked opponent since 2011. This game became a beacon of hope for Buffaloes fans, especially with Texas Tech now bowl-eligible and scheduled to host Colorado next weekend. On the same day, Houston delivered another shake-up, toppling No. 17 Kansas State, further jumbling the conference standings.
Colorado, which started the season projected to finish near the bottom of the Big 12, has already exceeded expectations. This was a reflection of skepticism surrounding their return to the conference and the lingering memory of last season's 4-8 record. However, Deion Sanders has been vocal about the team’s transformation, pushing aside last year's shortcomings. His Buffaloes, now standing at 6-2, have proven they are not the same team, a reality reflected in their performance and growing confidence.
What Travis Hunter told Nick Saban about Heisman campaign
With Kansas State now sitting at two conference losses and Iowa State with one, the Buffaloes have a feasible path forward if they can secure wins in their remaining games. Kansas State and Iowa State are set to face each other later in the season, and if Colorado finishes by winning out with just one conference loss, they could find themselves facing BYU in the Big 12 Championship. Such a feat could potentially pave the way for a shot at the National Championship, a remarkable turnaround for a team once overlooked.
Why Deion Sanders says he carries gun at Texas property
This November marks a stark contrast from last year for the Buffaloes. Coach Prime and his staff have instilled a mentality of belief and resilience, with the Buffaloes focused on executing their game plan and controlling their destiny in a wide-open Big 12 race.