Deion Sanders and Colorado land SEC offensive lineman
Former Ole Miss offensive tackle Mana Taimani has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes through the transfer portal, adding depth and experience to Colorado's offensive line. Taimani brings a wealth of playing experience from multiple levels of competition, including Division I, JUCO, and now Power Four programs.
Taimani’s collegiate career began at Wyoming, where he spent two seasons, appearing in 11 games in 2021. Following his time in Wyoming, he transferred to Diablo Valley College, a JUCO program, where he established himself as one of the nation’s top junior college offensive tackle prospects. Ranked as a top-10 JUCO offensive tackle by multiple recruiting services, he received offers from Auburn, Oklahoma State, and others before committing to Ole Miss.
At Ole Miss, Taimani played primarily on special teams but saw limited action on the offensive line. During his junior year in 2023, he appeared in 12 games, playing 75 total snaps, including appearances on the offensive line against Alabama and Vanderbilt. In 2024, his senior season, Taimani appeared in four games, logging 60 snaps, primarily in lopsided matchups.
Taimani’s transfer to Colorado marks his entry into his sixth college football season. At 6-foot-4 and 345 pounds, his size and experience make him a valuable addition to Colorado’s offensive line, which has been a focus of recruitment for Coach Deion Sanders. Taimani becomes the 17th transfer for the Buffaloes during this cycle and the fourth offensive lineman to join the roster.
As Colorado continues to rebuild under Sanders’ leadership, Taimani’s journey exemplifies the diverse paths players take to contribute at the highest level. His addition reflects Sanders’ emphasis on blending experienced transfers with emerging talent to transform the Buffaloes into a competitive force.