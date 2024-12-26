Deion Sanders and Colorado looks to shake off bowl drought against BYU
The Colorado Buffaloes arrived in San Antonio, preparing for a pivotal matchup against the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. Coach Prime's team boasts a 9-3 record, enters the game with optimism but also the weight of history on their shoulders. The Alamo Bowl has not been kind to the Buffs in the past, with their last two appearances ending in disappointment—a 38-8 loss to Oklahoma State in 2016 and a 55-23 defeat at the hands of Texas in 2020. Despite CU's resurgence under Deion Sanders, the program has not won a bowl game since the 2004 Houston Bowl, where they triumphed over UTEP. This long drought adds another layer of significance to their upcoming clash with BYU, who finished the season 10-2.
The Buffs' journey to the Alamo Bowl is marked by notable achievements and individual accolades. Travis Hunter, CU’s electrifying two-way star, captured the Heisman Trophy, while quarterback Shedeur Sanders took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. These honors reflect the immense talent on CU’s roster, but as bowl season looms, the challenge lies in maintaining momentum. Bowl games are notoriously unpredictable, often shaped by roster changes, player opt-outs, and long layoffs. While CU has managed to avoid opt-outs, the winter transfer portal looms, and the extended break from competition introduces the risk of rust.
CU’s last game—a dominant 52-0 shutout of Oklahoma State on November 29th—showcased the team firing on all cylinders. However, a month without live action can disrupt even the most cohesive units. The rhythm of the regular season, driven by weekly preparation and consistent competition, is difficult to replicate in practice. Scrimmages and drills keep players sharp, but they lack the intensity of game-day scenarios. This time away from competition could lead to a sluggish start against BYU if the Buffs aren’t fully prepared.
Adding to the challenge are the numerous award ceremonies and media obligations for Hunter and Sanders. While their achievements are well-deserved, the additional commitments mean less time to focus solely on football. As the Alamo Bowl approaches, the primary concern for CU’s coaching staff will be ensuring that the team is physically and mentally ready to compete at the highest level. The specter of CU’s loss to Kansas earlier in the season serves as a cautionary tale. That defeat, which derailed the Buffs’ playoff hopes, was attributed by some to complacency—a notion that Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, addressed directly, warning his team about the dangers of being “intoxicated with success.”
For key players like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, LaVonta Bentley, and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, the Alamo Bowl represents more than just another game. It’s the final chapter of their college careers, an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy. A victory would not only snap CU’s 20-year bowl drought but also signal the program’s arrival on the national stage. Conversely, a loss would cast a shadow over an otherwise remarkable season.
CU’s ability to avoid complacency and shake off any early rust will determine their fate. If they approach the game with the focus and intensity that defined their regular-season success, they have the potential to cap the year with a statement win. The Alamo Bowl offers the Buffs a chance to turn the page on past disappointments and set the stage for a bright future—one where Colorado is once again a force to be reckoned with in college football.
No. 23 Colorado faces No. 17 BYU on Saturday night at the Alamodome. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.