Deion Sanders and Colorado lose linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green to transfer portal
Colorado linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green has entered the transfer portal, marking a surprising departure just two weeks before the No. 23 Buffaloes are set to face No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl. Hill-Green, an All-Big 12 defender, had a standout year under Coach Deion Sanders, recording 53 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions in his lone season with the program.
Hill-Green joined Colorado as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, bringing a history of production at Charlotte and Michigan. Before landing in Boulder, Hill-Green spent the 2023 season at Charlotte, where he emerged as the 49ers' second-leading tackler with 73 stops, including nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and three pass breakups. His efforts earned him Third-Team All-American Conference honors. Prior to that, he played three seasons at Michigan, where he appeared in 17 games, starting six, and posted 51 tackles, including two for loss.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated after visiting Colorado, Hill-Green described the Buffs as the "33rd NFL team," a testament to his belief in Coach Prime’s vision and the program's professional-level preparation. His contributions this season bolstered a resurgent Colorado defense that helped the Buffs secure a bowl game appearance in Sanders' first year.
Hill-Green’s decision to transfer comes as 247Sports ranks him as the No. 791 player overall and the No. 61 linebacker in the portal with a transfer rating of .8600. His departure leaves a gap in Colorado’s linebacker corps ahead of their bowl matchup, and Coach Sanders will need to rely on younger players or depth pieces to fill his absence.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Hill-Green is likely to attract significant attention in the transfer market. His experience at multiple levels, including the Big Ten, American Athletic Conference, and Big 12, combined with his academic achievements as a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, make him a valuable addition to any program looking for leadership and defensive consistency.