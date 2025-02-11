Deion Sanders and Colorado losing key assistant coach to Miami, per report
The Miami Hurricanes are expected to hire Damione Lewis, currently a defensive line assistant at Colorado, to work alongside Jason Taylor, according to a report from 247Sports. The move marks a homecoming for Lewis, who was a standout defensive tackle for Miami before embarking on a decade-long NFL career.
Lewis was a first-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, selected by the St. Louis Rams after an impressive collegiate career at Miami, where he totaled 15.5 sacks. He played in 141 games over ten seasons in the NFL before transitioning into coaching. His coaching journey has included four seasons as the defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks and, most recently, a stint with Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado.
During his one season with the Buffaloes, Lewis played a key role in improving Colorado’s defensive front. The Buffs saw a notable jump in production, recording 34 sacks and 79 tackles for loss in 2024, leading the Big 12 in both categories. His impact was further highlighted by the emergence of Arizona State transfer BJ Green, who became one of the conference’s top defensive linemen with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
At Colorado, Lewis also worked alongside Hall of Famer Warren Sapp to revamp the Buffs’ defensive line. His departure is the latest in a series of coaching changes for Colorado, following the exits of offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and defensive end coach Vincent Dancy, both of whom joined Mississippi State.
For Miami, adding Lewis brings not only a proven developer of talent but also a former Hurricane with deep ties to the program. His experience in both college and the NFL should be invaluable as he brings NFL experience to strengthen Miami’s defensive line.