Deion Sanders and Colorado losing two key assistant coaches to SEC school
Colorado football is set to experience significant changes on its coaching staff as two of its top assistants, Phil Loadholt and Vincent Dancy, are reportedly departing for Mississippi State. This move underscores the competitive nature of college football coaching and the constant evolution of staff dynamics under head coach Deion Sanders.
Loadholt, Colorado’s offensive line coach, made a notable impact during his time in Boulder. Joining Sanders' staff last offseason, Loadholt played a crucial role in improving the Buffaloes’ offensive line, helping reduce sacks by 17 compared to the previous season. This improvement was vital for Colorado’s offensive success, providing better protection for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Loadholt, a former NFL offensive tackle with the Minnesota Vikings, brought valuable experience to the Buffs. His history with Mississippi State’s new head coach Jeff Lebby played a significant role in this move. The two previously collaborated at Central Florida, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma, establishing a strong professional rapport that now continues in Starkville.
Deion Sanders warns players about smoking at team hotel: 'Will be your last puff'
Dancy, Colorado’s defensive ends coach, also departs after a productive year. Initially joining the staff as a defensive quality control analyst, Dancy earned a promotion and quickly made an impact. His leadership saw players like BJ Green II and Arden Walker flourish, contributing to a noticeable improvement in Colorado’s defensive front. Dancy’s prior experience as the head coach at Mississippi Valley State further solidifies his credentials as he reunites with Lebby’s staff.
Deion Sanders reflects on Colorado's loss to BYU in Alamo Bowl
For Mississippi State, which endured a dismal 2-10 season in 2024 and failed to secure a single SEC victory, these hires represent a fresh start aimed at revitalizing the program. The addition of Loadholt and Dancy brings valuable experience and leadership to a team desperate for change.
However, for Colorado, this marks the second consecutive offseason where Sanders faces the challenge of replacing key staff members. This news follows the Buffaloes’ disappointing 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, signaling a pivotal moment for Sanders as he seeks to maintain momentum and rebuild his staff to continue Colorado’s upward trajectory in the competitive Big 12 landscape.