Deion Sanders and Colorado must destroy blueprint that continues to beat them

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2024 football season came to a disappointing end with a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars. The loss, while disheartening, highlighted recurring issues that must be addressed if CU hopes to improve and compete for a national title in 2025. Over the last two seasons, a clear formula for beating the Buffs has emerged: dominate in the trenches, control the clock, and make Colorado one-dimensional. BYU executed this strategy to perfection, adding another layer by winning the special teams battle with an onside kick recovery and a punt return touchdown.
A critical focus for CU heading into next season must be the development of a consistent running game, especially with the anticipated debut of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. The Buffs' inability to establish the run against BYU was glaring. CU managed only two rushing first downs, with running back Micah Welch leading the team with five carries for 25 yards.
This lack of production on the ground placed undue pressure on the passing game, allowing defenses to drop two safeties into coverage without fear of being gashed by the run. The last time CU had a 100-yard rusher was in 2022 when Alex Fontenot ran for 108 yards against USC. For the Buffs to thrive in 2025, they must become more balanced offensively. A strong running game will not only alleviate pressure on Lewis but also keep defenses honest and open up opportunities for big plays downfield.
On the defensive side, CU’s struggles against the run were once again exposed by BYU. The Cougars repeatedly exploited the Buffs' interior defensive line, with running back L.J. Martin rushing for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. CU’s inability to stop the run has been a recurring theme, with multiple backs finding success against them. Kansas State’s DJ Giddens ran for 182 yards, UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson tallied 135 rushing yards, and Kansas' Devin Neal shredded the Buffs for 207 yards. This pattern underscores the Buffs' need to strengthen their front seven and develop a dominant force on the defensive line capable of disrupting opposing run games. CU needs to recruit or develop a player who demands double teams and can serve as the anchor of the defense.
Time of possession has also been a significant factor in CU’s losses. BYU controlled the ball for nearly 36 minutes, keeping CU’s offense off the field and preventing them from finding rhythm. This issue has plagued CU throughout the season, as teams that dominate the clock have been able to limit Shedeur Sanders' opportunities and force the Buffs into unfavorable situations.
BYU’s pass rush compounded the issue, sacking Sanders three times and forcing him into two interceptions. While the offensive line improved from allowing 56 sacks in 2023 to 37 in 2024, continued progress is essential. The return of key players like Jordan Seaton and Cash Cleveland, along with incoming transfers and recruits, provides hope that CU’s line can take another step forward.
Ultimately, the blueprint for defeating CU remains unchanged – outmuscle them, run the ball, and control the clock. If the Buffs are to rise to prominence, they must develop a physical identity and dominate in the trenches. Until then, CU will struggle to instill fear in their opponents. The offseason presents an opportunity for the Buffs to rewrite their narrative and emerge as a more complete, balanced, and resilient team in 2025.