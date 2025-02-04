Deion Sanders and Colorado open 2025 Big 12 schedule at Houston, hosts BYU
Two of Colorado’s Big 12 Conference matchups were leaked ahead of the official schedule release, giving fans an early glimpse at key games in the Buffaloes’ return to the conference.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Colorado will open Big 12 play on the road against Houston on Saturday, Sept. 13, followed by a home game against BYU on Sept. 27. These matchups set the stage for an intriguing season as Deion Sanders continues to reshape the program in his third year as head coach.
The road contest against Houston will be in Prime's home state, even though kickoff details have not yet been announced. The Cougars, coming off a challenging season, will look to make a statement against a Colorado team that is undergoing major roster changes.
With both quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter having departed for the NFL, Colorado will be breaking in a new offensive and defensive core. Houston, now in its second year as a Big 12 member, will aim to establish itself as a contender in the conference under Willie Fritz. The matchup will be significant for both programs as they try to gain early momentum in league play.
Later in September, Colorado will host BYU in Boulder for an Alamo Bowl rematch. Last season, the Buffaloes faced the Cougars in a thrilling postseason battle but fell short.
That loss marked the end of Deion Sanders’ second year, which saw Colorado qualify for a bowl game at 9-3 after missing out in his first season. The rematch will serve as a measuring stick for Colorado’s progress under Sanders and will likely be a key game in the conference standings.
These leaked matchups provide an early look at Colorado’s Big 12 slate, heightening anticipation for the full schedule release at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
With Sanders leading a revamped roster into a new era, the Buffaloes’ return to the Big 12 is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2025 season.