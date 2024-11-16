Deion Sanders and Colorado pull another impressive TV audience
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have proven to be a major draw in college football, once again pulling in impressive television ratings. Their Week 11 road matchup against Texas Tech garnered 3.68 million viewers on FOX, marking the fifth most-watched game of the weekend and the top Big 12 matchup, according to Nielsen. Colorado’s magnetic appeal under Coach Prime has been a consistent storyline throughout the season, as the Buffaloes have averaged an incredible four million viewers per game—the most of any team in the West.
The Buffaloes’ ability to attract a national audience is a testament to the star power of Deion Sanders, his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and the electrifying play of stars like Travis Hunter. Whether home or away, the Buffaloes have been a central storyline in the 2024 college football season, captivating fans with their turnaround under Sanders' leadership and their high-profile matchups against conference opponents.
With three games remaining in the regular season, Colorado’s visibility shows no signs of waning. Each of their final games will air on major networks, FOX or ABC, ensuring continued nationwide exposure. Their Week 12 contest against Utah will be another high-profile showdown, set for a Noon kickoff on FOX. As the Buffaloes prepare to welcome the Utes to Folsom Field, their ability to command prime slots further underscores their significance to the sport.
The Week 11 television ratings also reflected a strong showing from the SEC, with over 7 million viewers tuning in to watch Alabama’s clash with LSU and Georgia’s matchup against Ole Miss in a thrilling Saturday night doubleheader. While the SEC’s dominance in viewership continues, Colorado's consistent presence near the top of the ratings signals a changing landscape where one program’s revitalization has captured the hearts and minds of fans nationwide.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are not just playing football; they’re shaping a cultural moment. As their season continues, their influence on the sport—and its audiences—will only grow.