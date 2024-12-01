Deion Sanders and Colorado wait for late-night result for Big 12 title fate
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will have to wait until after midnight ET to determine their fate regarding the Big 12 Championship game. Following their dominant 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State on Black Friday, the Buffaloes (9-3) remain in contention but are dependent on the outcome of the No. 19 BYU-Houston game, among other scenarios. Earlier in the day, Baylor’s win over Kansas and Texas Tech’s victory over West Virginia kept Colorado’s hopes alive.
For Colorado to reach the championship, two key results need to align. If TCU defeats Cincinnati and BYU loses to Houston, the Buffaloes will secure a spot against Arizona State. If Cincinnati upsets TCU and BYU still falls, Colorado would face Iowa State instead. Either outcome would mark the Buffaloes’ first conference title game appearance since 2016.
On Senior Day, Colorado showcased their dominance with a resounding shutout, the program’s first since 2015. The game highlighted the extraordinary performances of two key players. Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders had along epic outing in Boulder.
Hunter’s two-way brilliance was on full display as he recorded 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception and two pass breakups. Across 112 snaps—68 on offense and 46 on defense—Hunter became the first college football player since at least 1996 to achieve three receiving touchdowns and an interception in a single game. Additionally, he secured his second multi-touchdown, multi-interception game of the season, a feat unmatched in recent college football history.
Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders delivered a stellar performance, completing 34 of 41 passes for 438 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, earning a QBR of 208.0. Before the game, Sanders was announced as the winner of the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, recognizing the nation’s top senior quarterback. His performance against Oklahoma State marked his fifth career game with a QB rating over 200 and his fourth career 400-yard passing game. He has broken multiple Colorado records this season, including seven 300-yard passing games, the most in program history.
As Colorado awaits the final results to determine their championship fate, Deion Sanders has successfully rejuvenated the program in just his first season. The Buffaloes are poised for potential glory, with their star players leading the way in what has been an electrifying season.