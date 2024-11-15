Deion Sanders and staff built success from inside at Colorado
Deion Sanders made a strong statement about his strategy for rebuilding the Colorado Buffaloes football program. He focused on bringing in explosive talent from the outside last year, adding standout players like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Xavier Weaver.
These playmakers electrified the team, but a glaring weakness persisted on the offensive line, which surrendered a staggering 56 sacks, ranking them second-worst in the nation. Recognizing the need for a more solid foundation, Coach Prime shifted his approach this season, prioritizing the offensive line and focusing on strengthening the Buffs from the inside out. This shift has paid significant dividends as the team has showcased marked improvement in protection and efficiency up front.
One of the first steps in this transformation was the hiring of a former NFL offensive tackle and former Oklahoma offensive analyst Phil Loadholt to lead the line. Additionally, Coach Prime brought on seasoned coach Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator, adding tactical knowledge and experience to guide the offense. This strategic overhaul has delivered results.
After nine games, the Buffs have allowed 29 sacks, a considerable improvement compared to the 46 sacks they’d given up by the same point last season. In 2023, the team had three games where they allowed seven or more sacks, with the best performance being a three-sack game against USC. This season, however, they have kept sack numbers low, allowing only one sack in four different games, a testament to the line’s progress.
Op-Ed: Colorado needs to move past "hater" narrative and embrace respect
The transfer portal has been essential in reshaping the offensive line. Key additions include Justin Mayers from UTEP and Kahlil Benson from Indiana. Tyler Brown, who transferred from Jackson State, adds depth, though he couldn’t play last season due to an NCAA waiver issue. Hank Zilinskas has also played a key role, though he has faced challenges recently, allowing freshman walk-on Cash Cleveland to step in. Cleveland filled in admirably against Texas Tech, allowing just one pressure and potentially setting himself up for a starting role against Utah.
ESPN NFL insider says Sanders duo as a package deal not farfetched
The most notable addition to the line has been five-star left tackle Jordan Seaton. His play has been stellar, allowing just one sack since Week 2, and earning him recognition as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Seaton’s potential to be a future NFL first-round pick, like teammates Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, is becoming more evident each game. Colorado’s history boasts top offensive linemen like Chris Naeole and Nate Solder, but Seaton’s trajectory could see him as one of the Buffs’ highest-drafted linemen, with the potential to be a cornerstone tackle akin to NFL legend Anthony Munoz.
With this revamped line, Sanders has had more time to make plays, reducing unnecessary sacks. While the line may not be flawless, it has the foundation needed to support Colorado in a potential run for the Big 12 Championship and even the College Football Playoff. The Buffs have improved game by game, with three matchups remaining. If they continue to progress, both the Big 12 and the national stage may soon have to take notice.