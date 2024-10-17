Deion Sanders and staff refocus for Arizona matchup with reality check
In his recent press conference, Deion Sanders made it clear that the Colorado Buffaloes need to shift their focus to accountability as they prepare for their next game against Arizona.
Sanders acknowledged the team’s struggles in stopping the run in their previous games but explained that it’s time to move forward and improve on their mistakes. He highlighted accountability as the main theme of the week, urging players to take responsibility for their individual efforts, preparation, and habits. Sanders believes that these aspects need to be addressed in the weight room, film study, training, and on the field if they are to make any progress.
Stopping the run has been a particular issue for the Buffaloes, and it’s not a new problem. Last season, Colorado ranked 110th in the country, allowing an average of 176.4 rushing yards per game. While they have shown slight improvement this season, allowing 160.8 yards per game midway through the 2024 season, it’s still an area of concern. Coach Prime acknowledged this and pointed out that the team needs to address these defensive weaknesses to be successful.
One of the more poignant moments in Sanders’ address was his reference to players becoming “intoxicated with winning.” He explained that after winning a few games, some players may have developed an inflated sense of accomplishment, which led to a lack of preparation and focus. “Saturday was a wake-up call for a multitude of us,” Sanders said, hinting that the team’s recent struggles were a direct result of their overconfidence.
To combat this, the coaching staff provided players with direct feedback during player meetings, assigning grades based on their performance in practice and games. The purpose was to remind the players that winning a few games is not the end goal but merely a step in the process of building a championship-level team.
A key part of the team’s preparation involves aligning players' perceptions of their abilities with the coaches' expectations. Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips reiterated a message often shared by Coach Prime: “The players’ perception of themselves can’t be what they think of themselves—it has to be what the coach thinks of you.” This concept is crucial for developing a winning team. If players believe they are performing well but aren’t meeting the coaches' standards, it creates a disconnect that ultimately hinders the team’s success. Coach Phillips emphasized that players need to be on the same page with the coaching staff to ensure that they are doing what is necessary in practice to execute during games.
The upcoming matchup against Arizona will be a crucial test for the Buffaloes. If the players embrace the accountability that Coach Prime and his staff are demanding, fans can expect to see an improved team on the field. Sanders’ focus on preparation—whether in the film room, weight room, or on the practice field—could be the key to turning their season around. The message is clear: if the Buffaloes want to achieve their goals this season, they need to fully commit to the process and prove it with their performance this weekend.