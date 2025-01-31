Deion Sanders arrives at AT&T Stadium to support players in Shrine Bowl
Deion Sanders made his presence felt as he arrived at the East-West Shrine Bowl, stepping onto the field in pregame to support his Colorado Buffaloes players. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach, known for his electrifying charisma, immediately drew attention as he greeted players, coaches, and scouts ahead of the annual all-star game.
Coach Prime had six Buffaloes players on the West roster, headlined by his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Shedeur, projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, was the talk of the week despite not participating in practice or the game. His decision to sit out didn't stop NFL scouts from discussing his draft stock, as his reputation as an elite pocket passer had already been established.
Shilo, meanwhile, took a different approach. The veteran defensive back was out on the field shortly after his father’s arrival, looking to prove himself after facing criticism for appearing rusty in practice sessions. While he has flashed playmaking ability during his time with Colorado, he had to work through some inconsistencies leading up to the game.
Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester took full advantage of his opportunity, impressing scouts throughout the week and earning an invitation to the NFL Combine. His performance solidified his status as a rising prospect in the 2025 draft class.
Colorado’s other representatives—Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn, and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig—were also on hand, eager to showcase their talents. Their playing time in the game could provide a final chance to make an impression on NFL evaluators.
With kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, all eyes will be on Coach Prime’s players as they look to make their mark in one of the biggest pre-draft showcases.