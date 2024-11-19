Deion Sanders believes 'Prime Award' should be in college football
Deion Sanders made a bold suggestion during Tuesday's press conference. The Hall-of-Famer supports the idea of creating the "Prime Award" in his honor. While the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back, this would be specific to the cornerback position.
Sanders, who won the prestigious award in 1988 while starring at Florida State, believes his impact on the corner position and the sport as a whole merits such recognition. He might be on to something and there should be a reboot with the college football postseason awards.
The Jim Thorpe Award has long been synonymous with defensive excellence, and Sanders was one of its most iconic recipients. It was during his time with the Seminoles that Sanders created his larger-than-life "Prime Time" persona, showcasing a combination of athleticism, confidence, and showmanship that redefined how cornerbacks approached the game. His on-field dominance and off-field charisma not only earned him the award but also laid the foundation for a groundbreaking career in both college football and the NFL.
Why Shedeur Sanders apologized to offense after Utah win
Sanders even addressed Colorado athletic director Rick George directly, asking why there wasn’t an award named after him. The comment highlighted Sanders' belief in the legacy he has built, not just as a player but as a cultural icon in football.
Sanders' remarks come during a season where he’s overseeing a remarkable transformation of the Colorado program. Travis Hunter, Sanders’ two-way star and protégé, has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender and semifinalist for multiple other awards, underscoring the coach’s ability to mentor the next generation of elite talent. Hunter’s success further amplifies the case for Sanders’ enduring influence on the cornerback position.
Colorado, 8-2 on the season, is set to face Kansas this Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX). The Buffaloes will look to build on their progress as they push toward postseason opportunities, with Hunter and Sanders continuing to command the national spotlight.