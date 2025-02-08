Deion Sanders believes Travis Hunter won't be allowed to play both ways in NFL
Deion Sanders made waves on The Dan Patrick Show during his Super Bowl media appearances, offering high praise for Colorado star Travis Hunter while pushing back against comparisons to himself. Appearing on Radio Row on Friday, Sanders fielded questions about Hunter’s potential and his role in the NFL, making it clear that Hunter is a rare talent.
When asked to compare himself to Hunter, Sanders declined, instead calling Hunter a "generational player." He referenced Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker's recent comment about not passing on a "generational talent," reinforcing just how special Hunter is. However, Sanders argued that the real reason we may never see another player like Hunter is that most coaches simply won’t allow it.
"Coaches won’t allow it because they can’t fathom what they can’t do themselves," Sanders explained. He pointed out that he was able to guide Hunter through playing both offense and defense without jealousy or conflict from teammates. Sanders went on to declare, “Travis is the best player in this draft, by far.”
Dan Patrick attempted to push Sanders into a talent comparison, but Coach Prime dismissed the notion, saying, “I don’t match.” Sanders has repeatedly stated that Hunter is ahead of where he was at the same stage in his career, but he is focused on helping Hunter surpass anything he ever accomplished.
When asked how Hunter should be used in the NFL, Sanders had a simple response: “I’ve already showed you how to use him.” He also defended Hunter’s intelligence, noting that he had a 4.0 GPA and would have no problem handling NFL responsibilities.
In just a few weeks, Hunter will take the next step in proving Sanders right when he showcases his talents at the NFL Scouting Combine.