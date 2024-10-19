Deion Sanders' Buffs focused on closing out strong half vs. Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats attempted to surprise the Colorado Buffaloes at the start of the game by kicking an onside kick, but it backfired almost immediately. The Buffaloes responded with a dominant drive that ended in a touchdown, scored by running back Isaiah Augustave.
This early success set the tone for Colorado's commanding first half, showcasing their balanced offensive attack and smothering defense. The Buffs’ defense, led by Shilo Sanders, applied constant pressure on Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita, preventing him from finding any rhythm and neutralizing his key target, Terairoa McMillan.
Colorado's offense effectively mixed passing and rushing plays throughout the first half. Despite a fumbled snap by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, which gave the Wildcats an opportunity they failed to capitalize on, Colorado quickly regained control of the game. Another turnover by Arizona only compounded their struggles as Sanders threw an interception, but Arizona's offense returned the favor with a turnover of their own, further fueling Colorado’s momentum. By halftime, the Buffs had built a dominant 28-7 lead.
Deion Sanders has to be pleased with his team's performance, particularly the standout play of wide receivers LeJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard. Wester’s six receptions for 106 yards in the first half have been a significant factor in the Buffs' aerial attack. Sheppard also contributed a memorable one-handed touchdown catch, despite tight coverage from a Wildcats defender. The Buffs’ rushing game, which struggled the previous week against Kansas State, showed marked improvement. Isaiah Augustave led the charge on the ground with 12 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, giving Colorado the versatility they needed to keep the Wildcats' defense on their heels.
Shedeur Sanders has had another strong performance under center, completing 15 of 21 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, though his interception remains a small blemish. His ability to quickly move past mistakes and lead his team down the field has been a key component of the Buffs’ success so far.
Defensively, Shilo Sanders has been a standout player for Colorado. As Coach Prime mentioned earlier in the week, Shilo has not flinched in this high-pressure situation. His impact has been immediate, with three tackles and a pass breakup in the first half. With Colorado leading by 21 points at halftime, it’s clear that their defensive front is poised to continue dominating in the second half, looking to put even more pressure on Noah Fifita and the Wildcats’ offense.
If Colorado maintains its control in the third quarter, fans might even see the coaching staff rest some injured players as they close in on a victory that would improve their season record to 5-2. The Wildcats have shown brief flashes of promise, particularly through Fifita’s connections with tight end Jacob Cowing, but it’s unlikely to be enough to overcome the Buffs' relentless defense and potent offense. Colorado looks poised to secure the win if they continue their stellar play in the second half.