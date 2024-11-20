Deion Sanders celebrates Colorado's 100-year-old superfan with special apparel line
Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders honored lifelong fan Peggy Coppom in a heartwarming celebration of her 100th birthday, unveiling a special apparel line dedicated to the iconic supporter. Sanders announced that part of the proceeds from the apparel sales would directly benefit Coppom and her family, emphasizing his deep respect and admiration for the centenarian during a press conference.
“This is a wonderful day,” Sanders remarked, reflecting on the unique connection between himself and Coppom. “It’s amazing that God would find two people from two different walks of life, two different generations, and bring them together as he has.” Walking into the media room hand-in-hand with Coppom, Sanders praised her unwavering support and affection, calling her “the epitome of CU Buffs, of Buff Nation” and “the rock that holds us all together.”
The celebration extended to Folsom Field on Saturday, where the sold-out crowd serenaded Coppom with a spirited rendition of “Happy Birthday” during the Buffaloes’ 49-24 victory over the Utah Utes. The emotional moment left Coppom in tears as she expressed her gratitude, reflecting on her long life and friendships. “I cried,” she admitted. “I just thank God for my life and for all the friends, and for everything that’s happened to me. I just wish my twin sister were here.” Betty, Coppom’s twin, passed away in 2020, leaving Peggy to carry on their shared legacy as the beloved “CU twins.”
Sanders, visibly moved by the stadium’s tribute, admitted to turning away from the screen to hide his own tears, humorously noting, “I didn’t want the opposing team to think they were making me cry. No, it was Peggy.”
Coppom’s devotion to Colorado football dates back to 1940, shortly after her family moved to Boulder to escape the Dust Bowl. As a season ticket holder since 1966, she has witnessed some of the program’s most iconic moments, rarely missing a game. Her presence at Folsom Field symbolizes the enduring spirit of Buff Nation.
In his second year as head coach, Sanders vowed to lead the Buffs to a bowl game with Coppom by his side, underscoring the deep connection he feels to the program’s most cherished fan. For both Sanders and Coppom, the celebration of her milestone birthday highlighted the strength of community and tradition at the heart of Colorado football.
Fans will now be able to celebrate Peggy with special "Peggy100" custom apparel, headwear, and promotional items, including a replica of Peggy's iconic gold Colorado Buffaloes sweatshirt. The items will also feature a special logo featuring Peggy's likeness are available now online at CU's Bookstore, Fanatics Shop, and Rally House.