Deion Sanders doesn't know why Colorado struggled against Nebraska
After Colorado's 28-10 loss to Nebraska, Coach Deion Sanders focused on the positives, noting his team's second-half performance where they outscored Nebraska 10-0. Despite the loss, Sanders highlighted the importance of finding encouraging aspects, stating, “I’m truly excited about the second half of football that we played.” This optimistic outlook, however, contrasts with lingering issues from last season that continue to plague the Buffaloes.
Colorado’s offensive line struggles were evident, allowing six sacks against Nebraska, reminiscent of last season when the team allowed the second-most sacks in the nation. The rushing game also faltered, with only 16 yards gained on 22 carries, far below last year’s already poor average. Penalties were another recurring problem, with the Buffaloes committing nine for 104 yards.
Despite these challenges, Sanders emphasized progress, especially in second-half defense, where Colorado has shown improvement by limiting opponents’ scoring. However, the team’s offensive woes, which were expected to improve with new recruits and a revamped roster, were still apparent. Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son and the team's quarterback, struggled against Nebraska’s defense, completing 23 of 38 passes for 244 yards, but facing constant pressure, including two sacks early in the game.
"I have no idea," Sanders said about why Colorado struggled against Nebraska's defense. "If we would have known that answer, I think we would have responded quicker. Like we just never got it going until it was too late."
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Nebraska
Nebraska’s defensive dominance, particularly in the first half, was a major factor in the Buffaloes’ struggles. The Cornhuskers controlled the clock, especially in the third quarter, limiting Colorado’s opportunities to mount a comeback. Deion Sanders acknowledged the challenges, remarking on the importance of responding to adversity, particularly under the pressure of game moments.
As Colorado prepares to face Colorado State, the team’s ability to address its persistent issues—particularly in protection and discipline—will be crucial. Sanders remains focused on the journey, emphasizing resilience and progress, but the upcoming games will test whether his team can truly move forward from these recurring setbacks.