Deion Sanders drops hint about ideal situation for Shedeur in 2025 NFL Draft
Deion Sanders recently sparked speculation about his son, Shedeur Sanders, potentially joining the Miami Dolphins in the near future.
During an episode of "Nightcap" with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Sanders implied that the Dolphins might need to consider drafting a new quarterback if Tua Tagovailoa continues to face health challenges, particularly regarding concussions. While Sanders stopped short of making any definitive claims, he made it clear that he envisions Shedeur as a top NFL prospect who could possibly land in Miami if Tagovailoa's injuries persist.
The discussion primarily focused on the business decisions the Dolphins may face, as Tagovailoa has already sustained multiple concussions throughout his career. Sanders hinted that, for the sake of the team’s future, they might look for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur, who has trained in Miami during the offseason, naturally became part of the conversation. Chad Johnson, recognizing Sanders' subtle message, suggested that the Dolphins could indeed "make a business decision" by drafting Shedeur.
Adding to the buzz, rapper Rick Ross, a well-known Dolphins fan, has also advocated for a "Tank for Shedeur" campaign. However, Tagovailoa recently signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for Miami’s quarterback position.
Shedeur Sanders has garnered significant attention for his college football performances, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranking him as the No. 1 quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. His impressive stats—completing 70% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 1,630 passing yards in just five games—have only fueled discussions about his NFL future. For Deion, Miami could offer the perfect environment for his son's success.