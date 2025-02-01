Deion Sanders enjoys giving back with sons at Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl was a landmark event, not only for the East team’s dominant 25-0 shutout victory—the first since 1969—but also for its continued support of Shriners Hospitals for Children. The game, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, brought together top college talent for a week of practice and competition, with six Colorado Buffaloes making their mark.
Among the Buffs participating were Shilo Sanders, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, and Will Sheppard, all representing the West team. However, Horn and Silmon-Craig joined Shedeur Sanders on the sidelines. Shedeur, projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, chose not to play to avoid injury but took the opportunity to meet with NFL teams ahead of the draft.
Deion Sanders, reflected on his sons’ participation during the week, emphasized how giving back has been a cornerstone of their upbringing. He spoke about the importance of helping those less fortunate, highlighting the unpublicized acts of kindness his sons have done throughout their lives. Shedeur echoed this sentiment, crediting his father’s tough love for instilling a mindset of resilience and self-sufficiency.
Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Shedeur has committed to supporting Colorado even after his departure, pledging part of his NIL earnings to the team’s collective. His joking remark about it being a tax write-off underscored his strategic thinking, but his main goal is ensuring the Buffaloes’ future success.
After a stellar 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, Shedeur is preparing for the next step in his football journey. With the 2025 NFL Draft set for April 24 in Green Bay, all eyes will be on where he lands at the next level.