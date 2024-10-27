Deion Sanders explains why CU superfan Peggy Coppom was absent from Folsom Field
Deion Sanders took a moment to honor Peggy Coppom, the 99-year-old superfan of the Colorado Buffaloes, following their victory over Cincinnati, which secured Colorado’s bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. Despite her age, Peggy has been a fixture at Colorado games, bringing unmatched enthusiasm and love for the program. Unfortunately, she missed the game due to illness, as Sanders explained: "Peggy is fighting Covid right now. We wanted to give her love and appreciation and present her with the game ball."
To show her how much she means to the program, Sanders, along with Colorado Athletic Director Rick George, reached out to Peggy by phone to express their gratitude and present her with the game ball virtually. "Rick was gracious enough to call her, and she answered on the first ring with Peggy fashion, with plenty of energy and that ‘umph’ that she has,” Sanders remarked. Their call reinforced how deeply Peggy’s presence resonates within the team. Sanders shared that they assured Peggy she would be attending a bowl game, adding that it would be the "best possible bowl that she could possibly go to."
This special moment reflects how Sanders, known for building relationships beyond football, prioritizes loyalty and fan support. Peggy Coppom, who has witnessed nearly a century of Colorado football, holds a unique place in Sanders' heart and in the hearts of the players. Her absence due to Covid was felt by the team, but they remain hopeful that she will recover in time to share in their bowl game experience.
Sanders even hinted at arranging special travel accommodations, humorously noting, “We’re not putting Peggy on the regular plane. I can promise you that.” This gesture further shows the team’s deep respect and care for Peggy, who represents the history and spirit of the Buffaloes. With Colorado now bowl eligible, Sanders and the team are eager to honor their superfan in person, hoping she can share in the celebrations that her unwavering support has helped to inspire. This season's success in Boulder is not only a milestone for the team but a testament to the community and dedicated fans like Peggy.