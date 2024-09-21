Deion Sanders explains why Travis Hunter doesn't belong on the sidelines in the NFL
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders firmly believes that Travis Hunter, a two-way star for the Buffaloes, will find it easier to succeed in both positions at the NFL level compared to college football. In an appearance on Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, Sanders explained that Hunter’s versatility makes him invaluable, particularly when a coach realizes that their best receiver is sitting on the sidelines while he’s playing cornerback.
Sanders emphasized that Hunter is not just a wide receiver or cornerback, but a complete football player, meaning he should always be on the field contributing to his team. "The thing about Travis is, if you put him on, if he plays cornerback, and he's being dominant out there, and you sit up there and you can't move the ball at the next level, you're gonna say 'Well, my best receiver's on the sidelines, somebody come on'... Travis is a football player, and you can't have a football player on the sidelines," Sanders said.
Sanders also pointed out that the professional game is better suited for Hunter’s two-way talents due to its slower pace and less physical intensity during practices and games compared to the collegiate level. NFL teams huddle more frequently, and there is a decreased emphasis on tempo, giving players like Hunter the chance to recover between plays and extend their effectiveness across both offense and defense. According to Sanders, this structured and less hectic environment will allow Hunter to thrive.
Hunter has already demonstrated his exceptional ability at the college level. Despite missing three games last season, he led the FBS in total snaps played during his sophomore year in 2023. His two-way dominance has continued into the 2024 season, exemplified by his performance against Colorado State, where he played 123 of 138 total snaps, catching two touchdowns and recording an interception. For Sanders, there is no question that Hunter’s talents will seamlessly translate to the NFL.