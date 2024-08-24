Deion Sanders' five-phrase quote says everything on approach towards 2024 season
Deion Sanders' overall approach going into the 2024 football season was clear on Saturday. He won’t tolerate negativity in his life or within the Colorado Buffaloes football program. This comes after Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler was banned from asking questions by CU officials. Sanders and the administration perceived as pessimistic and personal attacks in Keeler’s coverage. One of Keeler's headlines called Sanders a "false prophet" and questioned the legitimacy of his aspirations for the Buffaloes.
Sanders’ approach to handling the media has been confrontational in recent weeks. At a news conference on August 9, he clashed with Keeler and later banned him from asking questions, though Keeler was allowed to attend events. This tension reflects Sanders' stance on protecting his program from negative influences, as he insists on fostering a positive environment. Despite the ongoing media drama, Sanders continues to stay focused on leading his team.
While preparing for the Buffaloes' season opener against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Sanders acknowledged the criticism but emphasized that it doesn't faze him. He drew upon his experiences in the spotlight, saying that public scrutiny is nothing new to him. Instead of being motivated by critics, Sanders stated that he always gives his best effort regardless of outside opinions.
“This is a way of life for me,” Sanders said at Saturday's press conference. “You guys act like this is the first time I’ve been shot at, I’ve been lied on, cheated, talked about, mistreated. That’s a gospel song, ain’t it?”
As Sanders looks ahead to next Thursday's opener with North Dakota State, he remains focused on winning, though he declined to disclose specific goals. His determination to succeed is evident, and he expects to achieve great things with his team.