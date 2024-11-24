Deion Sanders gives Buffaloes sobering reality check after Kansas loss
Colorado’s dreams of a College Football Playoff run were derailed in dramatic fashion Saturday as the Buffaloes fell to Kansas 37–21 at Arrowhead Stadium. The loss not only ended their playoff hopes but also threw their Big 12 title aspirations into turmoil. Now sitting at 8–3, Colorado is entangled in a messy four-way tie for first place in the conference alongside BYU, Arizona State, and Iowa State, with each team holding a 6–2 league record.
The defeat highlighted a critical moment in the Buffaloes’ season, where confidence seemingly turned to complacency. Head coach Deion Sanders didn’t mince words in addressing his team. Speaking to the players in the locker room and during his postgame press conference, Sanders delivered a pointed message about the dangers of getting “intoxicated with success.” His criticism wasn’t limited to the players—he included the coaching staff in his assessment.
“Nobody in here can say you gave maximum effort,” Sanders said in a video shared on Instagram. “You bought into all that foolishness... and we went out there and got humbled.” Sanders stressed that the lessons from this game extend beyond football, calling it a “tremendous life lesson” about staying grounded and focused.
Colorado entered the game with their highest AP Poll ranking since 2016 and a chance to solidify their standing as a Big 12 powerhouse. However, Kansas dominated from start to finish, exposing weaknesses in the Buffaloes’ game plan and execution. Sanders pointed to the team’s overconfidence, fueled by media praise and assumptions of success, as a major factor in the loss. “We started smelling ourselves a little bit,” he said. “We did not play CU football. Therefore, we got our butts kicked.”
The Buffaloes now face a critical test as they prepare to close the regular season at home against Oklahoma State. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Colorado needs to not only secure a win but also hope for favorable outcomes in other conference games to keep their championship hopes alive. While the loss to Kansas was a setback, Sanders emphasized the importance of responding with resilience. “Where do you go from here?” he asked his team. “What do you glean from this moment?”
The answers to those questions will determine if Colorado can reclaim its early-season momentum or if the promising campaign will fall short of its potential.