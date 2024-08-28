Deion Sanders gives ESPN and Paul Finebaum reality check on media coverage
The ongoing feud surrounding the Colorado football program and head coach Deion Sanders has garnered significant attention in the media. The program recently announced that Denver Post reporter Sean Keeler would no longer be permitted to ask questions, citing derogatory nicknames Keeler used to refer to Sanders. This action is backed by a clause in Sanders's contract, allowing such an arrangement between the school, the coach, and the media.
The incident drew criticism from ESPN's Paul Finebaum, a prominent college football pundit, who called it a "disgrace." Sanders addressed Finebaum’s remarks briefly during a podcast with Robert Griffin III.
Sanders took an indirect approach, stating, "How can we be irrelevant and you’re talking about me? Every time I turn around, somebody’s sending me a quote that you’re talking about me," Sanders told RGIII. But refused to be drawn into a back-and-forth exchange, recognizing the pundit’s efforts to remain relevant in a changing media landscape.
Sanders further remarked that Finebaum is a "dying breed," attempting to stay relevant by targeting high-profile figures like him. Despite the noise surrounding the situation, Sanders remained unbothered, refusing to add fuel to the fire. His comments underscore his confidence and media savvy, emphasizing that he won't be drawn into unnecessary drama.
ESPN analyst drops interesting take about Deion Sanders' shutting out media
As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their season opener against North Dakota State, these media skirmishes only add to the intrigue surrounding the program. With Sanders at the helm, the Buffaloes are already generating significant buzz, and the season hasn't even started yet. All eyes will be on Colorado to see how they perform, both on the field and in navigating the media spotlight.
The Buffs and FCS powerhouse Bison face off on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN).