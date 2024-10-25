Deion Sanders has delivered on initial promises with 'Phase Two' coming soon
In the world of college football, where a few select programs traditionally dominate the national spotlight, Deion Sanders’ arrival at Colorado raised eyebrows. Given that only about 15-20 teams tend to truly matter on a national scale each year, many were quick to predict that Sanders' presence would amount to little more than an entertaining spectacle. After all, why would a former Hall of Fame player and celebrated HBCU coach bring more than hype to a struggling Power 5 school? The conventional wisdom dictated that programs outside the blue-blood ranks were irrelevant in the grand scheme of college football — at least until they broke through and made themselves undeniable. In a way, it parallels the quip from Deadpool and Wolverine: “You were always the wrong guy, until you weren’t.”
However, in 2024, college football’s hierarchy isn’t as rigid as it once was. The SEC’s reign as the sport's undisputed elite league is being challenged, with programs like Miami, Iowa State, and even service academies such as Navy and Army now seen as potential contenders. Whether it’s the rise of NIL deals, an evolving coaching landscape, or the emergence of fresh talent across diverse programs, the sport’s power dynamics are shifting. Sanders’ decision to join Colorado is emblematic of this shift. It wasn’t about seeking prestige or following in the footsteps of legacy programs; it was about taking on a challenge where his influence would be felt. “It’s funny how God always takes me to the unthinkable,” Sanders said. He is drawn to places that need him, places that benefit from his impact. This calling likely inspired his move to Jackson State and continues to shape his journey with Colorado.
The quote that has become a rallying cry for the Colorado fanbase came from Sanders’ first press conference in Boulder: “All you want is an opportunity to win, to compete, to dominate. To be amongst the elite. To be amongst the best, and darn it, I’m gonna give you that.” In his second season, Sanders, his staff, and his players are making good on that promise, turning Colorado into a national player in college football. For a team long starved of relevance, Sanders has made the Buffaloes a must-watch phenomenon, with fans eagerly tuning in week after week. Colorado’s season opener in Fort Worth last year was just the beginning of this transformation, putting the team on the radar not just for fans but for major broadcasters, who now schedule them for prime-time slots. This attention is both a blessing and a burden. The late kickoffs allow more viewers to watch, but they disrupt routines and can wear on players.
Still, the viewership numbers speak volumes about Colorado’s newfound relevance. In 2023, during their 3-0 start, the Buffs averaged close to 10 million viewers per game. The Oregon and USC matchups drew even more eyes, underscoring Sanders’ impact on college football’s visibility. Though 2024’s numbers are lower, the program still consistently garners an impressive audience, indicating sustained national interest. For context, Colorado’s 2022 season barely drew any notable ratings, with top-viewed games struggling to break 1 million. Under Sanders’ leadership in 2023, that figure shot up, with some games attracting between 7 and 11 million viewers. This stark contrast is proof of the Coach Prime effect, and while numbers may fluctuate, the attention is there to stay.
Critics have been quick to dismiss these ratings dips as a sign of waning interest, yet a deeper look suggests otherwise. Colorado started the 2024 season with a notable game against North Dakota State that pulled in 5 million viewers, followed by the Nebraska showdown, which nearly reached 7 million. Although detractors were quick to criticize Colorado after the Nebraska loss, the team’s steady improvement has won over some skeptics. Analysts like Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith, initially dismissive, have since acknowledged Colorado’s legitimacy on the field.
This isn’t just about hype anymore; it’s about football — and good football at that. After Nebraska, Colorado’s season has been a testament to resilience and progress. The Buffs narrowly defeated North Dakota State, dispatched Colorado State handily, and overcame a tough Baylor team in overtime. Their win against UCF was a turning point, affirming that Sanders’ Buffs could compete with serious competition. The loss to Kansas State, while disappointing, was hard-fought and nearly swung Colorado’s way. The victory over Arizona, a 34-7 rout, showcased a defense that sacked the quarterback seven times and held one of college football’s best receivers to under 40 yards.
At this point, Colorado’s performance is the story, not the spectacle. Year one under Sanders was about creating excitement and building momentum. Year two is about setting and meeting expectations. Sanders’ reactions on the sidelines underscore his commitment to this evolution. After each victory, his intensity remains — he demands more from his team, mirroring the focused, relentless approach of his mentor, Nick Saban. Sanders’ dedication isn’t about proving doubters wrong but about holding his players to a standard of excellence.
This season, Sanders invited an NFL assistant general manager to speak to his players, emphasizing that every action on and off the field is scrutinized. He followed up with his own message: “Whatever you’re doing to prepare, do more because it isn’t good enough.” This drive for continuous improvement is at the heart of Sanders’ philosophy, and his players are buying in. They’re executing on both sides of the ball, not just entertaining fans. Games are no longer about whether the Buffs can “hang with” the competition but about whether they can impose their will.
For Colorado fans, it’s a thrilling ride after years of obscurity. When Sanders and his Buffs hit the field, they’re not just looking to compete but to dominate. The defense has held six of its seven opponents to seven or fewer points in the second half, and the team is on the cusp of bowl eligibility with five games to go. The schedule ahead is challenging but not insurmountable. Matchups against Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State all offer opportunities to make a statement. A strong finish could put Colorado in the top four of the Big 12, with a path to the conference championship and an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.
The implications of Sanders’ success extend beyond Colorado’s win-loss record. His tenure is reshaping expectations not only for the Buffaloes but for what’s possible for any program outside the traditional powers. The combination of Sanders’ charisma, the program’s history, and the shifting college football landscape has created a unique environment where an outsider program can break into the top ranks.
For detractors who once labeled Sanders’ tenure as a sideshow, the results speak louder than any skepticism. Colorado football has evolved from “do you believe?” to “believe when you see it.” The phase of belief was essential to gain a foothold, but now, the Buffs are in the business of delivering results. Fans don’t need to hope for wins — they expect them. Sanders’ players have stepped up to meet those expectations, and the once-dismissed team is now executing at a high level on both sides of the ball.
The potential rewards for this transformation are profound. Colorado is one win away from bowl eligibility, a milestone that would fulfill a promise Sanders made to Buffs Nation and to Peggy Coppum, a 99-year-old superfan who has supported the program for decades. For a team once written off, these opportunities represent not just a comeback but a breakthrough. Sanders has instilled a culture of discipline, resilience, and ambition, traits that resonate with fans and players alike.
As Colorado prepares to host the Cincinnati Bearcats, Buffs Nation stands on the edge of a new era. The game is another chance for Sanders’ team to prove that they belong at the top and that their success is no fluke. Sanders’ Colorado is more than just a captivating story; it’s a blueprint for revitalizing programs across the country. It’s a testament to what’s possible when a coach and his players believe in a vision and work tirelessly to make it a reality.
Whether Colorado’s 2024 season ends in a bowl game or a conference championship, Sanders has already achieved something remarkable. He’s made Colorado relevant in a way it hasn’t been in decades, challenging the established order of college football. Buffs Nation can finally embrace not just the thrill of being competitive but the satisfaction of being taken seriously as contenders. For Sanders and his players, the journey has just begun. For now, Colorado fans can simply enjoy the ride, savoring each game as they watch their team redefine what’s possible in college football.