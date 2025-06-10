Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders' Health Issue: Absent From Colorado Buffaloes Team, Return Unknown

Coach Deion Sanders' absence from the Colorado Buffaloes' summer workouts can be attributed to a health issue, according to Deion Sanders Jr. in a recent video. Sanders has a recent history of health scares, notably getting two toes amputated in 2021.

Harrison Simeon

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coach Deion Sanders is dealing with an "unspecified health issue," according to a recent report by USA TODAY, making his timetable for a return to the Colorado Buffaloes' sidelines uncertain.

Sanders, who will turn 58 in August, has been recovering at his estate in Canyon, Texas, while the Buffs began summer workouts last week. He is contractually obligated to oversee these workouts, likely meaning Colorado athletic director Rick George had to issue an exception for Sanders to handle his ailment.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Deion Sanders Jr. stated on a YouTube livestream from the family estate that his father was “feeling well" in his room, but when they would come back to Boulder was uncertain.

“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through,” Sanders Jr. added.

“When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know,” Sanders Jr. said. “I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”

MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising

MORE: Why Wide Receiver Transfer Hykeem Williams Chose Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Does Shedeur Sanders Impression Before WNBA Game

Additionally, Sanders cancelled a speaking event scheduled for last Sunday due to an "unavoidable last-minute scheduling change," according to The Foundation for Sickle Cell Research. The venue had advertised Sanders as its keynote speaker.

Sanders is no stranger to health issues this decade. Most notably, the coach and NFL Hall of Famer had two toes amputated in 2021. He also missed several football-related events in 2023 due to blood clots in his leg.

Sanders stated on a recent podcast with Asante Samuel Jr. in May that he had lost 14 pounds this past offseason.

"What I’m dealing with right now is at whole 'nother level," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders with his sons Shedeur Sanders (left) and Deion Sanders Jr. (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders with his sons Shedeur Sanders (left) and Deion Sanders Jr. (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Samuel offered his well wishes for Sanders during the podcast, which was put on to clear the air over a recent social media spat between the two former NFL cornerbacks.

“I hope you’re feeling better,” Samuel said.

Colorado media personality and close confidant of Sanders “Uncle Neely” told the DNVR podcast that Coach Prime holding strong.

“He’s doing good,” Neely said Friday. “One of the things we ended the spring saying was this was the most energetic and enthusiastic Coach Prime I’ve seen since I’ve been with him … As he told Asante, he’s been having a little setback, but nothing he can’t overcome.”

Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of C
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Neely added that Sanders was still “engaged” in coaching duties while tending to his health issue.

Colorado is set to host a youth football camp this week and a women’s football clinic on Thursday, events that Sanders has attended in the past.

It is fuzzy when the coach will return to the sidelines, but with all signs pointing to this issue not threatening his life or career, no true concern for Sanders’s status with the Buffaloes could arise until August.

Colorado takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to begin the 2025 season on Aug. 29.

feed

Published |Modified
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and interned at the Daily Camera. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football