Deion Sanders Hints At Return To Colorado Buffaloes In Encouraging Instagram Post
Nothing is official yet, but coach Deion Sanders appears on track to make his return to the Colorado Buffaloes in the near future.
"Coach Prime" has been battling an undisclosed health issue for some time now at his home in Texas, forcing him to miss CU's summer prospect camps and at least one speaking engagement. If Sanders' latest Instagram post is any indication, he could be returning to action soon, however.
On Saturday, Sanders posted a picture of a trail, presumably at his Texas ranch, with the caption "I'm Coming." That has long been a phrase for the 57-year-old Sanders, but this one takes on some extra meaning with the college football world anxiously awaiting any updates on his health and a potential return to Boulder.
"Coach Prime" revealed in late May that he had been battling a health issue that led him to lose 14 pounds. It's unclear if this latest health issue is related to the recent surgeries he underwent to remove blood clots in his leg.
Another positive update came in the past week courtesy of former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who recently went fishing with Sanders. Jones confirmed that Sanders is "doing good" and is on his way to returning to Boulder.
"Deion's doing good," Jones said in an interview with BetOnline. "I think he's got another week at home before they get started. He'll be there. He'll be ready to go. Deion is doing good. And thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and good prayers his way. He's good."
Sanders' "I'm Coming" message could also be in reference to this week's Big 12 football media days. Colorado is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, and it's still unclear if Sanders will make the trip to The Star in Frisco, Texas. If "Coach Prime" doesn't attend, the Buffs will likely send either offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to accompany player representatives in quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, kicker Alejandro Mata, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and cornerback DJ McKinney.
Other big names who've visited "Coach Prime" at his home in Texas include former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, rapper Lil Wayne and former Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Irvin, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, also shared a positive update on Sanders' health.
"I've never seen Deion not want to battle," Irvin said on his podcast. "I just love that dude, man. I really do. I love him... I guarantee you he's going to be ok. That's the most important part."
Colorado will likely kick off its 2025 preseason camp later this month, although an official start date hasn't been announced. The Buffs will open their third season under "Coach Prime" on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.