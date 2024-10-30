Deion Sanders hits bonus season in final stretch at Colorado
Deion Sanders is seeing his contract with the Colorado Buffaloes enter bonus season, thanks to a string of high-stakes games and Colorado’s continued success under his leadership. Following the Buffaloes’ recent 34-23 win over Cincinnati, Sanders pocketed an extra $150,000, with even more potential earnings on the horizon. For each victory in Colorado’s next four games, Sanders will receive an additional $100,000. Should Colorado pull off an extraordinary national championship win, Sanders stands to earn over $2 million in bonuses, a lucrative payoff to cap an impressive season.
Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado is already a remarkable deal, particularly given the turnaround he’s leading for the program. However, the structure of his contract allows for significant bonus opportunities, rewarding both team and personal achievements. Alongside his regular compensation, Sanders' contract includes specific performance incentives: $750,000 for a national championship, $450,000 if the Buffaloes make a New Year’s Six bowl game, and $150,000 for bowl eligibility at six wins. Additionally, Coach Prime could earn $150,000 for winning the Big 12 and $150,000 if he’s named National Coach of the Year.
The incentive-laden contract also includes smaller bonuses for other milestones. For instance, reaching the Big 12 Championship game or being named Big 12 Coach of the Year each adds $75,000. This structure highlights the university’s commitment to rewarding performance, reflecting the unique appeal Sanders brings to Colorado and college football. Sanders also earned an unprecendented $250,000 bonus for media exposure earlier this year.
Sanders’ total salary in his second year as head coach is approximately $5.7 million, with $500,000 as his base salary. The remaining compensation is tied to media duties, promotional responsibilities, and his role in student-athlete development. Notably, Sanders’ annual salary increases by $200,000 each year he remains in Boulder, maxing out at $6.3 million in 2027. With a scheduled renegotiation period after Year 3, both Sanders and Colorado could revisit and potentially enhance this already lucrative deal, especially if he continues to drive success on and off the field.