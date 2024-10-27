Deion Sanders jabs media over Shedeur's lack of Heisman hype: "It's just ignorant"
Deion Sanders took a moment to challenge the media's recognition of his players after Colorado's 34-23 victory over Cincinnati. Despite Shedeur Sanders' standout performance, which included a school-record completion of his first 15 passes and 323 yards through the air, Coach Prime questioned why Shedeur isn't mentioned more prominently in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
According to Sanders, his son remains unbothered by the oversight, focusing instead on future NFL aspirations and his current goals with Colorado. "I don't care. I really don't. It's just strange," Deion Sanders said. "It's just funny to me. I just think it's just ignorant, but it's funny to us because Shedeur could care less. Shedeur wants to be drafted in a wonderful city. He wants to win out. That's what he thinks about. He ain't thinking about no darn Heisman, man.
Beyond Shedeur, Deion also voiced his thoughts on Travis Hunter, describing him as "the best college football player in the country." He emphasized Hunter's unprecedented talent and questioned the criteria for the Heisman, hinting that it overlooks qualities that define players like Hunter. "Saucy-T's" contribution to the game underscored Deion’s belief, as he caught nine passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, demonstrating his value as a two-way star.
This game solidified Colorado's sixth win, guaranteeing its first bowl game since 2020 and marking the Buffaloes' first time hitting six wins since 2016. The Buffaloes powered through Cincinnati, scoring on five of their first six drives to establish a commanding 31-14 lead by the fourth quarter. The win was significant in a Big 12 matchup where both teams have outperformed low preseason expectations.
Colorado cracks AP Top 25 for first time in 2024 after Cincinnati win
Shedeur addressed Colorado's progress with confidence, dismissing any notion that their success was unexpected. "We’re not even hitting our peak. Nowhere close," he said, underscoring the team’s potential for continued growth.
After a challenging first season and extensive roster changes through the transfer portal, Deion Sanders has led Colorado into a position to contend for the Big 12 championship. With bowl eligibility now secured, the Buffaloes’ resurgence under Coach Prime continues, fueled by the high standards and confidence he instills in his players.