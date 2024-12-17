Deion Sanders Jr. reveals Travis Hunter's NIL generosity helped build team
Travis Hunter’s 2024 Heisman Trophy win solidified his place as one of college football’s most impactful players, but his contributions to the Colorado Buffaloes extend far beyond his on-field dominance. His remarkable skill as both a wide receiver and cornerback has elevated Colorado’s performance, but it’s his character and leadership that have truly set him apart.
During a recent Zero2Sixty podcast appearance, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed Hunter’s extraordinary commitment to his team, disclosing that Hunter does not take any money from the program’s NIL collective. Instead, he gives back, donating substantial funds to ensure his teammates benefit from NIL opportunities. Sanders noted Hunter is personally supporting "at least 10 to 15 guys" on the team, an act of selflessness that highlights his team-first mentality and unwavering dedication to the program.
Hunter’s NIL valuation, per On3.com, sits at $5.2 million, ranking second in all of college athletics, just behind teammate Shedeur Sanders. His lucrative endorsements with Adidas, United Airlines, Buffalo Wild Wings, 7-Eleven, EA Sports, and Celsius showcase his marketability and star power. Despite his financial success, Hunter prioritizes his teammates, embodying a rare humility in a sport increasingly defined by individual branding and profit.
Travis Hunter's career ready to take off with United Airlines deal
Adding to his legacy, Hunter has chosen to suit up for Colorado one final time in the Alamo Bowl against BYU on Dec. 28. For a player widely expected to be a No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, this decision underscores his loyalty to Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and the Buffaloes program. Hunter’s explanation reflects his character: "I wanted to finish it off right. I didn’t give them a full season my first year. So, I’m gonna go out there and dominate."
Ashton Jeanty shades Travis Hunter over Heisman Trophy win
Travis Hunter’s decision to play, combined with his generosity and leadership, makes him a role model for athletes everywhere. As he prepares for the NFL, Hunter leaves behind a legacy defined not just by talent, but by selflessness and loyalty, qualities that will undoubtedly endear him to fans at every level of the game.