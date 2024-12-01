Deion Sanders keeps collecting bonuses into postseason
Deion Sanders has solidified his reputation as one of college football’s most dynamic and impactful coaches during the 2024 season. After a challenging 4-8 campaign in 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes have made a remarkable turnaround under Sanders’ leadership, finishing 9-3 and securing a spot in a bowl game. This success has not only elevated Sanders’ profile but also significantly boosted his earnings through performance bonuses outlined in his contract.
When Sanders joined Colorado after the 2022 season, he signed a five-year, $29.5 million deal, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12. His $5.7 million annual base salary ranks fifth in the conference, though specific figures for BYU’s Kalani Sitake remain undisclosed. Despite the hype surrounding his hire and the initial buzz, Sanders’ contract remained untouched after the Buffaloes’ underwhelming finish. However, the dramatic turnaround in 2024 has positioned Sanders as one of the hottest coaching commodities in college football, sparking speculation about potential contract extension talks.
In addition to his base salary, Sanders’ contract is heavily incentivized, allowing him to capitalize on the Buffaloes’ success. This season, Sanders has earned $450,000 in bonuses, including $100,000 for a dominant 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State to close out the regular season. The bonuses began accumulating with Colorado’s sixth win, which guaranteed bowl eligibility and earned Sanders $300,000. Each subsequent victory has added $100,000 to his total, reflecting the significant progress made under his guidance. Wins against Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Utah, and Oklahoma State have collectively added to his income for the season, with the potential for even more bonuses if Colorado secures a bowl victory.
Here's a breakdown of bonuses, according to Sanders' contract. Coach Prime stands to collect at least another $150,000 when CU's bowl game is announced. He can still rake in $225,000 with Coach of the Year honors.
a) $150,000 if the Football team wins six games in the regular season.
b) $100,000 for each additional win after six wins in the regular season.
c) $150,000 if the Football Team is invited to a non-New Years’ Day bowl game.
d) $200,000 if the Football Team is invited to a New Years’ Day Six bowl game.
e) $450,000 if the Football Team is invited to a College Football Playoff Bowl game.
f) $750,000 if the Football Team wins the National Championship.
g) $75,000 if the Football Team plays in the Big 12 Championship game.
h) $150,000 if the Football Team wins the Big 12 Championship.
i) $75,000 if Sanders is selected Big 12 Coach of the Year.
j) $150,000 if Sanders is selected National Coach of the Year.
Sanders’ financial success extends beyond his contract, as his endorsement deals and personal brand have flourished alongside Colorado’s resurgence. While Sanders is far from financially strained, the additional income underscores the value of his leadership and the tangible results he has delivered for the Buffaloes.