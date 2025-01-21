Deion Sanders knows his value in contract extension talks with Colorado
Deion Sanders' contract extension at Colorado has been a hot topic, leaving fans anxious about his future with the Buffaloes. The speculation gained momentum with his name circulating in coaching rumors for the Dallas Cowboys. If Dallas owner Jerry Jones decides to pursue Coach Prime, he would first need permission from Colorado athletic director Rick George to engage in formal discussions. Fans might assume that his existing contract ties him to Colorado, but the situation is far more nuanced.
Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract when he became Colorado's head coach, a deal that seemed generous at the time. However, his impact on the university has far exceeded expectations. The Buffs sold out season tickets in 2023 for the first time in 27 years, marking just the 10th sellout in program history.
From July to November 2023 alone, Sanders' presence generated an estimated $341 million for the university. Beyond ticket sales, merchandise flew off the shelves, and Colorado football reclaimed national prominence. Bonuses, including $250,000 for discretionary use, $300,000 for winning six games, and $100,000 for each additional win, brought him an extra $850,000. Yet, questions linger about why a contract extension has not yet been finalized.
Colorado’s football ticket revenue increased from $13M to $31.2M in HC Deion Sanders’ first season, according to Sportico’s Daniel Libit, who notes that “in addition to a jolt in ticket sales, the school also recognized a marked increase in the sale of football programs, novelties, parking and concessions, which cumulatively generated $2.9M in fiscal year 2024 as compared to $1.5M the previous year. At the same time, CU reported a year-over-year increase in its football-related operating expenses from $35M in fiscal year 2023 to $38.5M last year; this jump is primarily attributable to increases in coach and support staff compensation, along with severance payments to former staff.
Comparisons to other high-profile college coaches further fuel the debate. Georgia's Kirby Smart, USC's Lincoln Riley, and Ohio State's Ryan Day all earn over $10 million annually, with their success highlighted by conference championships and CFB Playoff appearances. While Coach Prime hasn’t achieved these milestones yet, his star power and cultural impact rival, if not surpass, theirs. A salary comparable to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s $8.85 million would seem fitting, considering he hasn’t won a conference championship either.
The broader question, however, revolves around Sanders' long-term commitment. He has often stated that his son Shedeur has only been coached by him, and with Shedeur heading to the NFL, his personal motivations may shift. Colorado must also consider how long donors and collectives will sustain their financial contributions to maintain competitiveness.
Ultimately, the ball is in Colorado’s court. If they're willing to make a substantial investment in NIL funds and coaching salaries, it could secure Coach Prime’s continued leadership and ensure the Buffs' trajectory remains upward. However, without a swift resolution, speculation about his future will only grow.