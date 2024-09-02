Deion Sanders' media scrutiny is lost on Nick Saban
In a time of heightened media scrutiny surrounding Deion Sanders, Nick Saban has emerged as a strong supporter. While figures like Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith have criticized the Colorado Buffaloes coach, particularly after the university banned a Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking questions at press conferences, Saban continues to speak highly of Sanders whenever he gets the chance.
Saban, now a fixture on ESPN's College GameDay, has frequently praised Sanders, focusing not on the coach's media controversies but on his impact on football, particularly at HBCU's. The former Alabama head coach explained Sanders' transformative influence during his tenure at Jackson State.
Sanders' presence not only brought heightened attention to the Southwestern Athletic Conference but also led to a significant TV contract that improved the quality of HBCU programs. This funding boost allowed schools to enhance their athletic facilities and provide better opportunities for their athletes, contributing to their growth as students, athletes, and individuals.
During a segment on the best HBCU games of Week 1, Saban highlighted the significance of these matchups, specifically mentioning games like South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M, and praised the level of talent showcased within the HBCU community. While Saban hasn’t waded into Sanders's disputes with the media, his consistent praise underscores Sanders’s positive impact on the sport and HBCUs.
As Sanders continues to face public and media scrutiny, having a high-profile figure like Saban in his corner provides him with an invaluable ally. Saban’s recognition of Sanders's contributions to football, especially within the HBCU landscape, underscores the lasting influence Sanders has had on the sport beyond his high-profile coaching career. This support not only adds credibility to Sanders but also serves as a reminder of the broader impact coaches can have on college football.