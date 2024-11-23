Deion Sanders meets up with coaching legend before Kansas matchup
Two iconic figures in the football world shared a memorable moment Friday evening at Arrowhead Stadium during Colorado's walk-through. The meeting between Deion Sanders and Andy Reid came at an ideal time in the Buffs' remarkable season, with the team surging toward a potential Big 12 title bid.
Despite his demanding schedule and the constant flood of messages on his phone—especially following Colorado’s string of nationally televised games—Sanders has always cherished his connection with Reid. Speaking during his coaches show last year, Sanders revealed his admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach.
"One person that you wouldn’t think I correspond with, but who’s really good to me, is Andy Reid," Sanders said. Their friendship dates back to their NFL days in the 1990s, when Sanders was a superstar defensive back and Reid was making his mark as the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers.
The respect between the two is mutual and deeply rooted. Sanders shared how much Reid’s texts mean to him, recalling the surprise and joy he feels when Reid reaches out. "We just have this love," Sanders said last year. "I respect the heck out of him. You gotta know that."
Their bond transcends eras, with both men excelling as leaders—Sanders turning Colorado into a force to be reckoned with in college football, and Reid continuing his dominance in the NFL with the Chiefs. The Friday walk-through at Arrowhead allowed them to catch up face-to-face, a rare opportunity amid their busy seasons.
Colorado arrived in Kansas City earlier that day, preparing for a high-stakes matchup against Kansas. For Sanders, the chance to connect with Reid served as a moment of inspiration before the Big 12 showdown. The meeting highlighted the camaraderie between two of football’s great minds, each thriving on their respective stages. Colorado’s kickoff against Kansas, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, promises to be yet another step in Sanders’ captivating journey as a head coach.