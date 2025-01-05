Deion Sanders mourns the loss of key member from his security detail
The Colorado Buffaloes community is mourning the loss of Lt. Evis McGee, a key member of Coach Deion Sanders' security detail, who passed away on Thursday. McGee was more than just a protector for Sanders—he was a trusted confidant, a vital presence within the program, and a steady hand behind the scenes for Sanders and his family. His passing leaves a significant void in the Buffaloes’ football family.
Coach Sanders, known for his passionate and heartfelt connections to those in his circle, paid tribute to McGee in a touching statement. “Lt. McGee was one of the most loyal and faithful men that I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” Sanders said. “His consistency & commitment to his family, friends, and faith was truly commendable. LT will be missed. God Bless his wife and kids.”
McGee’s role within Sanders’ entourage extended beyond gameday operations. He was a fixture during practices, travel, and personal moments, ensuring not just Sanders’ security but contributing to the overall atmosphere of trust and unity that Sanders strives to cultivate within the program. His dedication to the safety and well-being of Sanders, his family, and the players exemplified the loyalty and reliability that defined his character.
The University of Colorado Athletic Department also expressed its condolences in a statement, recognizing McGee’s lasting impact on the program. “The University of Colorado Athletic Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lt. Evis McGee, who contributed his exceptional knowledge and experience to enhance the safety and security of CU Athletics. His presence made a lasting impact, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Prime and the entire football family as they mourn the loss of a cherished colleague and friend.”
For Sanders, the loss of McGee goes beyond the professional realm. Sanders has consistently emphasized the importance of surrounding himself with people who reflect his values—faith, loyalty, and dedication. McGee was a prime example of that ethos, embodying those qualities in every aspect of his life.
As the Buffaloes continue their offseason, McGee’s absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His memory will undoubtedly live on in the bonds he formed and the legacy of service he leaves behind.