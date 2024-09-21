Deion Sanders on Big 12 opener with Baylor: "We gotta stop the run"
As Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares his team for their Big 12 opener against Baylor on Saturday night, his focus is clear: deliver in the trenches. In a recent preview of the matchup on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, Coach Prime emphasized the importance of containing Baylor's ground game.
"We gotta come out there and stop the run," he said, acknowledging that a strong defensive performance against the Bears' rushing attack will be critical for his team to secure a victory in their conference debut.
Colorado's defense has been a bright spot this season, and Sanders highlighted an impressive statistic — the Buffaloes haven't surrendered a passing touchdown all year. This defensive success in the secondary has been a key factor in their early season achievements, and they'll look to maintain that streak against Baylor's offense.
Deion Sanders says Buffaloes needs dependable players before entering Big 12 play
Offensively, the Buffaloes are led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is on the verge of hitting a significant milestone. Shedeur is just one yard shy of the 1,000-yard passing mark for the season, with an impressive nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. His efficient play has been a driving force for Colorado's offense, and he’ll look to continue his strong performance against the Bears' defense.
What Deion Sanders said about one-on-one matchup between 'Prime Time' and 'Saucy-T'
All eyes will also be on two-way star Travis Hunter, who is building a strong case for Heisman consideration. Hunter has been a standout on both offense and defense, making plays as a wide receiver and a lockdown cornerback. His ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball will be a key factor in the Buffaloes' efforts to come out on top in their first Big 12 conference game.
Colorado welcomes Baylor into Boulder on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.