Deion Sanders on Kansas State "We can't go out there and beat ourselves"
Deion Sanders is fully aware of the significance of Saturday night's Big 12 matchup against the 18th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. During his appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, Sanders highlighted a critical area that will determine the outcome: tackling. He emphasized that Colorado cannot afford missed tackles or undisciplined penalties, especially against a team as well-coached and disciplined as Kansas State.
"We got to tackle," Sanders stated, making it clear that missed tackles could be a game-changer. He stressed the need for discipline, noting that the Wildcats are not a heavily penalized team, and Colorado must match that level of discipline. Pre-snap penalties are particularly harmful "We can't have those type of penalties. It’s ignorant and idiotic," Sanders said. He is determined that his team must avoid beating themselves with careless mistakes.
Reflecting on a tough loss to Nebraska over a month ago, Sanders acknowledged that the defeat was a turning point for his team. "We got our butts kicked, and we analyzed it. We needed that butt kicking," he said, admitting that some players may have started believing the hype surrounding them. The loss exposed vulnerabilities and served as a necessary wake-up call. Sanders believes that adversity has only strengthened the Buffaloes, pushing them to step up their game and avoid complacency.
Colorado’s defense, one of the best in the country in terms of run defense, has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season. This impressive stat will be tested against a tough Kansas State offense, but Sanders is confident his team is prepared. With discipline, execution, and a relentless mindset, he expects his players to rise to the occasion.
The Buffaloes will host Kansas State under the lights at Folsom Field, with kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.