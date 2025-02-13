Deion Sanders on the verge of another big-time hire at Colorado, per report
Deion Sanders is once again making waves in the college football world, with reports suggesting another major coaching hire is on the horizon.
According to Darryl "Uncle" Neely of Thee Pregame Show, Coach Prime is expected to add another high-profile name to his Colorado staff. "It's a damn good hire," Neely told DNVR on Thursday, fueling speculation about who could be joining the Buffs in Boulder.
Two of the biggest names linked to the potential hire are Hall of Famer Ed Reed and former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson. Both have publicly expressed interest in working with Sanders, adding to the intrigue of the situation.
Reed, widely regarded as one of the greatest safeties in NFL history, previously served as Chief of Staff at Miami before a brief stint as head coach at Bethune-Cookman. His deep understanding of the game and leadership qualities would make him an ideal addition to Colorado’s defensive staff. A Reed hire would signal Sanders’ continued commitment to building an elite defense that can compete at the highest level.
Kendrick Lamar sparks record surge for Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max '96
On the other hand, Johnson—better known as "Ocho Cinco"—has long sought a coaching opportunity and has even pleaded with Sanders for a role. Known for his flamboyant personality and passion for the game, Johnson would bring energy and charisma to Colorado’s staff. His experience as an elite receiver could provide invaluable insight for the Buffs’ young playmakers.
Marshall Faulk excited for future with Deion Sanders at Colorado
No matter who Sanders chooses, one thing is clear: Colorado's staff will continue to feature an unmatched level of NFL experience. In an era where recruiting and development are crucial, the Buffs remain at the forefront of college football’s evolution under Coach Prime.