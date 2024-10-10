Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter comparisons: "It's his turn now"
Travis Hunter has rapidly propelled himself into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy with standout performances on both sides of the ball this season. His dynamic play has drawn comparisons to his head coach, Deion Sanders, who was a legendary figure in college football during his playing days.
Sanders, however, is not interested in framing Hunter’s accomplishments as a reflection of his own career. Instead, he sees it as Hunter's time to shine, a moment he fully supports without comparison.
"It's not me against Travis," Sanders remarked during Tuesday's press conference. "I had my turn, man. I'm not a door knob anymore. You can't just turn me on and off like a light switch anymore. I don’t do that. Travis is everything. He is 'it.' It's his turn now. I want him to have all the accolades, all the praise, all the love, all the attention, and all the focus that he desires. I've had my turn."
Sanders, a former Thorpe Award winner and Hall-of-Famer, reflected on his own career with a sense of fulfillment. His primary focus now is using his extensive knowledge to elevate Hunter's game and ensure his protégé can reach his full potential.
Sanders likened himself to a seasoned boxing coach, someone who gives tactical advice from the corner rather than stepping into the ring. "I'm that old boxing coach in the corner that says, 'Left. Right. Left. Right. Hit him right here. Come on over to the corner. Let me tell you this.' That's who I am right now. I've had my turn. It’s not me against him."
As Hunter continues to excel, he is positioning himself to lead Colorado to a Big 12 Championship and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff. This weekend’s showdown against Kansas State in Boulder is crucial. It represents a high-stakes moment not only for the team but also for Hunter’s Heisman campaign. With the team having had two weeks to prepare, expectations are high.
Hunter has already captured the nation's attention with his play, but this game could be the moment that sets him apart from other Heisman contenders. His ability to rise to the occasion will be critical, and as Coach Prime said, "stars shine brightest at night." Saturday at the Foot of the Flatirons could be Hunter’s time to make his biggest statement yet.